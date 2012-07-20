acrovore
Overpriced and I got counterfeit as change.
4.4
10 reviews
Started from a trailer now they here! In a beautiful newly remodeled building with so much going for it! The music, the space, and of course, the weed, makes you want to spend loads of time here. Luckily I am able to spend loads of time here because this shop often hosts me and my brand, Heavy Hitters for events! As a Brand Ambassador, I bring swag and education to customers once a month, and I always look forward to my time at Two Rivers. They have come so far since they started, and they have some true loyal customers who still remember where they started! The budtenders care about both medical and recreational uses of cannabis, and know so much about the products that they carry! They have great prices, great selection, and they have displays, which is really nice for the consumer! If you’re Downtown in Sacramento, but don’t want a downtown type dispensary, visit Two Rivers! Its luxurious, open, clean, and friendly. They’ll take care of all your cannabis needs!
I can’t even begin to tell you how much I love this dispensary! The staff is absolutely amazing, their selection of products is huge and the whole atmosphere of the shop is just simply perfect. They just did some remodeling and it looks amazing! I love coming in to see the staff and for my rad Vapes demos. I could spend hours in here!
What a complete ripp off at $40 a gram. I'm going back to the black market.
What a complete ripp off at $40 a gram. I'm going back to the black market.
Staff was amazing and very helpful, professional and friendly. Sean is an amazing bud tender. A go to shop if you’re in the area
Bud was ok, not great but I wasn't a big fan of the set up and vibe goin here.
The bud here is not the best of quality but there is always good deals going on for all the weed they for they for maybe 2-4 I'd actually purchase.
everyone was chill. ive been to two rivers a few times since i moved here from hell. i mean chicago. so i really have nothing to complain about you see? good job guys
I kind of like this place. The bud tenders and front desk people are usually pretty chill. I recently got a $20 gram of Cherry Pie shatter; absolutely delicious. I then decided to try their $20g of Cecil Diesel shatter. There's way too much butane remnants. My throat hurts, my lymph nodes are swollen and my lungs are tight. I haven't had taney wax in a long time and my body does not like it. I do not approve. I'll go back to get that Cherry Pie though