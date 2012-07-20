vapemeawaysac on August 19, 2019

Started from a trailer now they here! In a beautiful newly remodeled building with so much going for it! The music, the space, and of course, the weed, makes you want to spend loads of time here. Luckily I am able to spend loads of time here because this shop often hosts me and my brand, Heavy Hitters for events! As a Brand Ambassador, I bring swag and education to customers once a month, and I always look forward to my time at Two Rivers. They have come so far since they started, and they have some true loyal customers who still remember where they started! The budtenders care about both medical and recreational uses of cannabis, and know so much about the products that they carry! They have great prices, great selection, and they have displays, which is really nice for the consumer! If you’re Downtown in Sacramento, but don’t want a downtown type dispensary, visit Two Rivers! Its luxurious, open, clean, and friendly. They’ll take care of all your cannabis needs!