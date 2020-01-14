Daily Tuesday's Special for all brands.
Daily Monday's Special for any type of edibles.
Daily Wednesday's Special for all brands of concentrates.
Daily Thursday's Special.
We have a wide variety of CBD Products both Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum. Daily Friday's Special.
Have a variety of pipes, bongs, steamrollers, etc. Daily Saturday's Special.
10% OFF of Total any-time.
Are you an Oklahoma resident and need help obtaining your medical card? We have virtual doctors that work with us and can help you here at our dispensary. Come on by and we can set you up an appointment! We can do it all here and send you on your way, for a small fee. Call 580-6520420 if you have any questions. **ChronicRX is hosting a $25 Virtual Doctor Recommendation this weekend!** Friday Jan 31- Monday Feb 3.