We will be closing at 6pm 11/16/19. We will return to regular 10a-7p tomorrow. Thank you!

ATTENTION UKHASH PATIENTS: We now have 2 tiers of flower and pricing!!! Come Check us out!!!

UK Hash is the go-to spot in Tulsa for medical patients and connoisseurs. Specializing in the medicinal aspects of cannabis we take the approach of 'the patients come first' . We source, cultivate and carry only medicinal organically grown strains.

We are located on E. 41st St. Just east of Memorial Dr. Upstairs from the UK Psych office in the back left-hand corner of Cambridge Park complex.

ALL PRICING is Out the door! (taxes included)

Pre-Rolls in several strains! All rolled with bud never trim and weigh over 1G! Just $15!!!

Recycling discount! Bring in your old containers for us to recycle and get 5% off your purchase!

Veterans get 5% every day!

UK Psych Patients 10% every day!

New Patients 10% your first purchase!

Daily and weekly specials! Come check us out!