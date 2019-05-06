Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We will be closing at 6pm 11/16/19. We will return to regular 10a-7p tomorrow. Thank you!
ATTENTION UKHASH PATIENTS: We now have 2 tiers of flower and pricing!!! Come Check us out!!!
UK Hash is the go-to spot in Tulsa for medical patients and connoisseurs. Specializing in the medicinal aspects of cannabis we take the approach of 'the patients come first' . We source, cultivate and carry only medicinal organically grown strains.
We are located on E. 41st St. Just east of Memorial Dr. Upstairs from the UK Psych office in the back left-hand corner of Cambridge Park complex.
ALL PRICING is Out the door! (taxes included)
Pre-Rolls in several strains! All rolled with bud never trim and weigh over 1G! Just $15!!!
Recycling discount! Bring in your old containers for us to recycle and get 5% off your purchase!