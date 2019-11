Ultra Health is New Mexico's leading cannabis provider. With multiple locations in Albuquerque and through out New Mexico, we aim to provide the highest quality cannabis products and knowledge. Every price listed includes tax, so the price we tell you is the price you pay with no hidden charges. We offer a daily special every day of the week: Monday: $3 off all edibles Tuesday: $12/grams on every strain we carry, 30% off an Panaxia products, and $3 off topicals Wednesday: $5 off select concentrates (wax, shatter, cartridges) Thursday: $3 off all edibles Friday: $10/grams on every strain we carry Saturday: $10/grams on every strain we carry Sunday: $1 off all pre-rolled joints We accept cash and debit. Debit charges will have a $3.25 fee attached for processing. We offer a 10% discount to Senior and Veterans. All patients must bring their New Mexico Medical Cannabis Card and New Mexico State ID. Veterans must provide either a DD 214 or military ID to receive their discount. All new patients receive either 1 full gram pre-rolled joint or a box of cannabis infused cookies with purchase. If you come in on your birthday, you will be able to receive a free 1 gram pre-rolled joint with purchase if you consent to having a photograph taken of you for our Birthday Slideshow. We also offer a Loyalty Program that grants every patient a free 1 gram pre-rolled joint with purchase for every 5 visits. Feel free to call us or come by one of our locations if you have any questions.