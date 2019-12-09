Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Ultra Health services all portions of Albuquerque including South Valley, North Valley, Nob Hill, Los Ranchos, Sandia, and Rio Rancho. We provide the highest quality in cannabis selection at a fair price. We can't wait to see you!