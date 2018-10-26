HugheyLouie on October 31, 2019

I'm a patient from Texas and just recently received my card. I thought the service was excellent and first time patients can choose from a preroll, edible, or $5 off. It's on a points system and you can stack your rewards on a single purchase. The selection was a little bit small and there weren't many sativa strains but I'm impressed with the potency and the cure on the flower. I picked up the GG4 and noticed very white ash after burning and no harshness whatsoever. I recommend to anyone in the area.