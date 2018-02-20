Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY 10/19 & 10/20 WE WILL BE CLOSED AS WE ARE CONNECTING TO THE STATEWIDE SALES MONITORING SYSTEM.
About
At Uncle Bud's, we provide superb, safe, welcoming, and compassionate service to our patients and caregivers, coupled with a large variety of high-quality products. Check us out today!
We are now open in Linwood at the intersection of Linwood Rd and M13.
We are getting new products in-store every day, so be sure to check us out in-person to see our full offering of products.
We carry a large selection of virtually everything you would expect to find in a premium dispensary:
Flower (Over 15 excellent strains)
Concentrates (Vape Cartridges, Wax, RSO, etc.)
Edibles (Chocolates - with more coming soon)
Topicals (THC Cream)
CBD (Patches, Edibles, and more)
Uncle Bud's is 100% locally owned and operated by lifelong Bay County residents. We thank you very much for your business and support, and we will try extremely hard to exceed your expectations.