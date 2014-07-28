Billbugge1979
Location is closed and has Ben for a long time
4.7
10 reviews
best one yet great product and service
Great spot!! Glad youre back open. Top notch deals. Wide selection. Friendly knowledgeable staff.
Im missing you guys! When will you reopen?? This is the only place where I don’t feel overwhelmed.
I need you to hurry up and open back up!!!!! I honestly hate having to go to other dispensaries this has been my go to place since they have opened... can’t wait to be back in there
Good stuff a one
Great place with consistent flower selections
Top notch products and experience all around. I only wish I started going years ago! I had been going to Sativa and Elite (now closed), so stopped by Unified Collective to give it a shot. I was very impressed! And Mackenzie, wow... She was super informative and even cut me a very unexpected and much appreciated price break. First place I tried and I've found my new home for meds. Thanks, Mac and the UC Crew!! . . . I'll be back!
would recommend to come here to my friends love the hospitality Mac would be the person that I send people to go see she's very helpful beautiful the headband that I got from them good quality High I will recommend to a lot of my friends to go visit
Great place to shop for your medical needs.