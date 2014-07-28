Givin on February 8, 2018

Top notch products and experience all around. I only wish I started going years ago! I had been going to Sativa and Elite (now closed), so stopped by Unified Collective to give it a shot. I was very impressed! And Mackenzie, wow... She was super informative and even cut me a very unexpected and much appreciated price break. First place I tried and I've found my new home for meds. Thanks, Mac and the UC Crew!! . . . I'll be back!