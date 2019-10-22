Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
New Flower in stock! Flo in the $15.95 8th - Ghost Train Haze testing at 30.4%! - $89.95 8 grams of shatter. - All prices pre-tax
About
Universal Herbs MedicaL & Recreational Marijuana dispensary is a great place to find exceptional flower, concentrates, and edibles. We pride ourselves in excellent customer service and go above and beyond to please our patients! Check out our new location 755 S. Jason St.
*2 for $200 OZ Specials
* $15 & $20 grams of concentrate
* 10% off on ALL edibles!