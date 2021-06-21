Our core values represent who we are, and what we do. At Uno we strive to be viewed as a part of the community, rather than just a cannabis store. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff are consistent in their service, and approach to the industry. We will ensure that in our stores, you are always treated as a friend, a neighbour, a part of our community. What you can expect in our stores Clean environment We continue to strive to provide a safe place for our staff, friends and neighbours throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with hourly cleaning logs and mandatory masking in-store. Honesty about products We carry products that suit each individual, and our goal is to always assist you in finding the right product. As consumers we will always have our own opinions on products and will always ensure that we are honest about tastes, potencies and qualities of cannabis in our stores. Fair pricing Our prices will always be competitive to local retailers and we offer price matching with physical receipts, in certain instances we may price match online prices at our staff’s discretion. Great service Many of our staff have prior experience in the hospitality industry and are aware that a key factor for our friends and neighbors is the service that they receive rather than the products they buy. As we continue to grow, we look forward to hearing from our neighbors. You can always contact us with questions, comments, or concerns and we encourage google reviews as a way to tell us how we did or to recommend us to others throughout the community.