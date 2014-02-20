## Misson Statement ## Untamed Herbs is committed to creating a safe place where patients can receive high quality medicine created by nature and supported by science, while working alongside our patients, community and the State of Arizona to inspire, educate and drive industry innovation. Visit our website at http://www.uncleherbshealthcenter.com/ ## Vision ## We strive to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all our patients and guest by providing excellent customer service and high quality medication. Our knowledgeable staff is here to help guide you through every aspect of your visit. At Uncle Herbs we believe that education is the key to helping our patients determine the best treatment options for their specific condition, our medical director is on call at all times to assist patients with any specific questions. OPERATING HOURS 9:30am-6pm