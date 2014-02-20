New patients can receive UP TO $150 in credit. Untamed Herbs will match UP TO $50 on your first 3 visits to our dispensary (must be full priced items purchased to less than, equal to or greater than $50, daily deal/weekly specials DO NOT STACK, cannot be combined with any offers or discounts, 1 visit per day)!
Visit Untamed Herbs on your birthday for a free UH pre-roll!
All Veterans and seniors receive a 10% discount
B2G1 UH edibles! 15% off 3rd party edibles! Original Conctrates wax 7g for $99 or 14g for $199!
Uh pre-rolls 5 for $25! 15% off all other pre-rolls! 3 Naked Vapes 500mg carts for $75
B1G1 50% off concentrates! $10 off 3rd party brownies! 4 grams for the price of an 1/8th (mix and match any strain from the same tier)!
20% off all Aloe Jelly, Syringes, Tinctures, Salves, and Chill Pills! B2G1 soda (Keef Cola, Newtons, Ganja Grindz), 15% off Timeless carts! Spend $50 and get a FREE UH pre-roll!
B1G1 50% off grams and eighths! $75 half oz, $125 oz (mix and match)! $50 Bigfoot Extreme Bar 1000mg
Choose your weekly special! (M-F/ excludes Sunday)
Spend $75 or more and get a spin on the Cannabis wheel for a prize! Buy 3 grams of concentrate/Tier 1-$140/Tier 2-$90/Tier 3-$70! $45 half oz, $90 oz!