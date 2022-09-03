Specialties We offer free delivery across Southern California, with the ability to earn loyalty reward points with every purchase! We accept phone, online, and text message orders from 9:00am-10:00pm. Try us out today to shop our diverse selection of top shelf organic cannabis, an assortment of exquisite edible confections, and industry leading pens and vapor products. In addition, we offer a wide variety of CBD in the form of flower, edibles, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, and pet treats. History Established in 2017. We aim to provide the highest quality products and delivery experience while educating our customers and enlightening the community about the many benefits of cannabis. Our mission statement is to provide high-quality, organic, and pesticide-free botanical medication at the lowest cost to our consumers by accurately filling orders and swiftly delivering them with professional customer service. The prices listed on our menu are AFTER TAX. Our delivery minimum is $35. HOW IT WORKS: 1. Shop Online: From flower and pre-rolls to edibles and vape cartridges, you can get your favorites delivered. Easily shop online and add items to your cart. - Products "Not Available" on our shop? Make sure you've entered your delivery address! 2. Pay with Cash or Card: When you’re ready to check out, go to your cart to review your total. If you'd like to pay with card, your driver will happily swipe your card upon arrival. 3. Same-Day Delivery: Our team will select your items and pack them in a child-resistant bag to deliver straight to you. When your driver is on their way you'll receive a tracking link so you know exactly when your order is going to arrive! PAYMENT: We accept both cash and credit or debit card. ($8 card fee under $100 & 12% over $100 for card) [NO APPLE PAY, CASH APP, VENMO, ZELLE, ETC]