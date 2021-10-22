514 products | Last updated:
Uptown Herb - Waterloo
We pride ourselves in stocking the best quality products at the best value for our customers. Come shop at Uptown Herb! Speak to one of our customer service representatives today to discuss how you can use cannabis for your wellness needs. Welcome to Waterloo's leading destination for recreational cannabis products! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED FRIENDLY AND KNOWLEDGEABLE STAFF EXTENSIVE SELECTION OF QUALITY CANNABIS PRODUCTS BEST VALUE IN THE LOCAL MARKET
Leafly member since 2020
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
11am-7pm
