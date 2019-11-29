Follow
Uptown Wellness
(918) 938-4020
118 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$345
Deals
13% OFF FIRST TIME CUSTOMERS!!!
Valid 10/22/2019 – 1/2/2020
13 percent off your entire purchase
First-Timers Only
13% OFF FIRST TIME CUSTOMERS!!!
Valid 10/22/2019 – 1/2/2020
13 percent off your entire purchase
First-Timers Only
All Products
Sunset Sherbet
from Unknown Brand
19.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$16.451 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
1g Pre Roll - Inzane in the Membrane
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.98each
In-store only
1g Pre Roll - Zour Apples
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.98each
In-store only
1g Pre Roll - Pink Biscut
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.98each
In-store only
1g Pre Roll - Kandy Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.98each
In-store only
Candyland
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.661 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
1g Pre Roll - GG4
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.98each
In-store only
1g Pre Roll - Sour Cheese
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.98each
In-store only
1g Pre Roll - Sundae Driver
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.98each
In-store only
Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.451 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Juicy Fruit
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.851 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.451 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ghee Butter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.721 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Altitude Breath
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.721 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
White Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.851 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kandy Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.451 g
In-store only
Gelato
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.721 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Dreams
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.851 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Buddha's Sister
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.721 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Headband - Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.851 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ghost of Von
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.661 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Mountain Majesty
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.451 g
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.851 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.851 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.721 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
G13 Genius
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.721 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GMO (Garlic Meat Onions)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.451 g
In-store only
Banana Split
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rex's Slurricane Rosin Roll
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.97each
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Preroll 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.98each
In-store only
San Fernando Vally OG Preroll 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.98each
In-store only
Preroll - 24k Gold - 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.98each
In-store only
Preroll - Candyland - 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.98each
In-store only
Rosin Roll- Thin Mint
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.97each
In-store only
Pre Roll - GSA - 1 g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.66each
In-store only
Whoville
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.451 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Preroll Northern Lights Blueberry 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
10.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$8.66each
In-store only
Preroll Strawberry Fusion 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
13.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$8.66each
In-store only
Preroll White Widow 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
20.6%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$12.98each
In-store only
Glue Zauce .5g Full Spectrum Cart
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.82each
In-store only
123