URB'N Dispensary is located in Newark NJ. Located about 4 minutes from Newark Airport. Closest dispensary to Newark Airport, Prudential Center, and Penn Station. Serving both medical and adult use (recreational) customers. We serve the top quality cannabis flower, vape carts, live resin, pre rolls and edibles. Offering order ahead for pickup, delivery service, and curbside service. Free parking lot available for all customers. Must be 21+