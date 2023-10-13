dispensary
Medical & Recreational
URB'N Dispensary - Medical
Newark, New Jersey
210.9 miles away
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
URB'N Dispensary - Medical
URB'N Dispensary is located in Newark NJ. Located about 4 minutes from Newark Airport. Closest dispensary to Newark Airport, Prudential Center, and Penn Station. Serving both medical and adult use (recreational) customers. We serve the top quality cannabis flower, vape carts, live resin, pre rolls and edibles. Offering order ahead for pickup, delivery service, and curbside service. Free parking lot available for all customers. Must be 21+
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 0
378 South St., Newark, NJ
ATMstorefrontADA accesibledelivery
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm