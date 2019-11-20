Follow
Urban Bud
DAILY HAPPY HOURS 25% OFF (8am-10am & 9:30pm-11:30pm)
DAILY HAPPY HOURS (8am-10am & 9:30pm-11:30pm) *With purchases $20 or more (cannot be stacked with other discounts)*
*With purchases $20 or more (cannot be stacked with other discounts)*
Lucky's Private Reserve - Citrus Biscuits 3.5g
from Lucky Devil Farms
THC
CBD
$40each
Sacred - Silky Johnson 1g
from Sacred
THC
CBD
$11each
Puget Power - CherryPieKushBreath 2g
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$23each
Tilted - Wedding Cake 3.5
from Tilted
THC
CBD
$40each
Lucky's Private Reserve - Animal Cookies 3.5g
from Lucky Devil Farms
THC
CBD
$40each
Dama - DJ Short's Blueberry Budlets 7g
from Dama
THC
CBD
$40each
Soulshine - Narnia 1g
from Soulshine Cannabis
20.36%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$11each
Soulshine - Narnia 3.5g
from Soulshine Cannabis
THC
CBD
$35each
Soulshine - Himalayan Blackberry 1g
from Soulshine Cannabis
THC
CBD
$11each
From the Soil - GG #4 1g
from From the Soil
22.27%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$10each
Downtown - Sour Power 1g
from Downtown Cannabis Company
23.9%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Sour Power
Strain
$12each
Harmony Farms - Confidential Cheese 3.5g
from Harmony Farms
24.59%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Confidential Cheese
Strain
$30each
Lucky's Private Reserve - Pugs Breath 3.5g
from Lucky's Private Reserve
25.77%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Pugs Breath
Strain
$40each
From the Soil - Animal Face 3.5g
from From the Soil
THC
CBD
$25each
Top Cut - Space Queen 3.5g
from Top Cut Farms
THC
CBD
$30each
Top Cut - Space Queen 1g
from Top Cut Farms
THC
CBD
$10each
Tilted - The Don Mega 3.5g
from Tilted
THC
CBD
$40each
Dama - Tangie Cookies 3.5g
from Dama
THC
CBD
$25each
The Valley - Blue Dream Minis 1g
from The Valley Cannabis
THC
CBD
$8each
The Valley - Animal Cookies Minis 1g
from Lucky Devil Farms
THC
CBD
$8each
Rochester - Forbidden Fruit 3.5g
from Rochester Farms
THC
CBD
$25each
Sacred - Slurricane 3.5g
from Sacred
THC
CBD
$35each
Sacred - GM-Doh 3.5g
from Sacred
THC
CBD
$35each
Sacred - Slurricane 1g
from Sacred
THC
CBD
$11each
Artizen - Mango Haze CBD 1g
from Artizen
THC
CBD
$6each
Artizen - Jack Herer 1g
from Artizen Cannabis Company
THC
0.3%
CBD
$10each
Downtown - Ice Cream Cake 1g
from Downtown Cannabis Company
THC
CBD
$15each
Dama - Chemodo Dragon 3.5g
from Dama
THC
CBD
$25each
Dama - Peyote Cookies 3.5g
from Dama
THC
CBD
$25each
Royal Tree - Purple Punch 3.5g
from Royal Tree Gardens
THC
CBD
$45each
Artizen - Grape Ape 3.5g
from Artizen
20.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$33each
Canna Organix - Gelato 7g
from Canna Organix
THC
CBD
$70each
Canna Organix - Gelato 1g
from Canna Organix
THC
CBD
$12each
Harmony Farms - Blackberry Kush 3.5g
from Harmony Farms
22.4%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$30each
Virginia Co - Durban Julep Joint 1g
from Virginia Company
THC
CBD
$6each
SPR - LA Kush Cake 3.5g
from Seattle's Private Reserve
THC
CBD
$40each
Top Cut - Lime Skunk 1g
from Top Cut Farms
THC
CBD
$10each
Phat Panda Platinum - Mob Wife 3.5g
from Phat Panda
THC
CBD
$45each
