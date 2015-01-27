Topeka on April 27, 2018

Visiting Tacoma from Seattle, I stopped by this place to pick up some MJ medicine after reading some positive reviews. What a gross, regrettable mistake and waste of time! I am an older, retired attorney in my late 60s and have been practicing law in Washington State for almost four decades. At the entrance, I was confronted by two burly, thuggish-looking youngsters that demanded I couldn't enter with my single-shoulder, black sling purse -- which is small and only holds my keys, wallet and phone. When I inquired whether women were also required to give up their purses before entry, they told me no...but that I wasn't a woman and, even if I was gay, I couldn't come in with my purse. When I told them that I was an attorney and their policy was sexist and a violation of Equal Protection and due process under the law, they scoffed at that and demanded to see my "credentials." No doubt, their aggressive, questioning posture was due in part to my being a person of color. After all that, I took the time to retrieve my Washington State Bar Association card from my wallet and presented it to them, whereupon they glowered at me and dismissively said it didn't matter and I couldn't enter regardless, even physically puffing out their chests as if to dare me to try something. It was a comical incident straight out of grade school. In an era of Trump-fostered policies of sexism and racism, I would caution everyone -- especially people of color and members of the LGBTQ community -- to NOT patronize this business. Clearly, if the owners of this bud dispensary hire young, dim-witted, disrespectful thugs like this for security and allow them the discretion to make executive managerial decisions...then this business does not deserve to survive in a very competitive cannabis market. There are so many other better choices out there, bud dispensaries with truly professional, courteous staff that want your business and hard-earned dollars, and don't hassle their customers with juvenile attitude. Stay away...far away!