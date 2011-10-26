Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Healing House is a connoisseur level MMC that prides itself on customer service and the highest quality flower. All of our flower is grown in a top soil using organic certified teas and veganic certified nutrients, without any pesticides. Try our exclusive strains. We offer eighths starting at $25, and $175 ounces. First time medical patients receive 10% off their purchase. We are open for recreational sales as well thus no one under 21 will be allowed entry under state law at combined license shops such as this one.