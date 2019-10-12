*Please note, all flower is shown in medical pricing (without the 20% tax reflected). All recreational patrons will pay the listed price plus 20% tax Urban Farmacy is a recreational marijuana dispensary owned and operated by Portland medical marijuana specialists. As a recreational marijuana dispensary we are committed to educating people about cannabis and providing a vast selection of cannabis to both medical and recreational customers alike. At Urban Farmacy, you will find the finest quality cannabis and cannabis products in a comfortable environment, with knowledgeable staff, and reliable educational resources. Bottom line: we provide the finest quality cannabis and cannabis products to medical marijuana patients and recreational marijuana users alike. We seek to raise the standard among Portland dispensaries! Located just off the 60th Avenue Transit Station! Easy Access from the Airport. Come on down to the Farm for a visit: All FIRST TIME medical patients receive a free select pre roll or 5mg edible with their purchase! *CASH ONLY*