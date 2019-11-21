Follow
Pickup available
Urban Greenhouse
Pickup available
480-209-1804
390 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 194
Show All 62
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$290
Deals
$38 UGDistillate 1000mg Cartridges!
Introducing the most affordable distillate cartridge on the market, UGDistillate 1000mg cartridges are $38 each and available in a variety of flavors and strains. Stock up and enjoy 1 for $38, 2 for $65 or 3 for $88 every day. While supplies last and cannot be combined with other offers.
Deal is while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts.
$38 UGDistillate 1000mg Cartridges!
Introducing the most affordable distillate cartridge on the market, UGDistillate 1000mg cartridges are $38 each and available in a variety of flavors and strains. Stock up and enjoy 1 for $38, 2 for $65 or 3 for $88 every day. While supplies last and cannot be combined with other offers.
Deal is while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts.
All Products
Black Lynx
from Green Gene Genetics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Lynx
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Sin Mint Sorbet C-Vault (UGD Premium)
from Urban Greenhouse
1%
THC
1%
CBD
Sin Mint Sorbet
Strain
$1981 ounce
$1981 ounce
Lemon Sugar Kush C-Vault (UGD Premium)
from Urban Greenhouse
1%
THC
1%
CBD
Lemon Sugar Kush
Strain
$1981 ounce
$1981 ounce
Ice Cream Cake C-Vault (UGD Ultra Premium)
from Urban Greenhouse
1%
THC
1%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$2901 ounce
$2901 ounce
Jet Fuel (Green Gene Genetics)
from Green Gene Genetics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Lava Cake
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Lemon Tree
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Cookies- Cheetah Piss
from Cookies by Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheetah Piss
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Bruce Banner
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
Dank Commander
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dank Commander
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Lemonnade- Cake Mix
from Lemonnade
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake Mix
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Lemonnade- Blanco
from Lemonnade
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blanco
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Lemonnade- Medellin
from Lemmonnade
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Medellin
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Lavender Jones
from High Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$28⅛ ounce
$28⅛ ounce
High Garden- Green Wildfire
from High Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Wildfire
Strain
$28⅛ ounce
$28⅛ ounce
Tri-Fi
from Urban Greenhouse
1%
THC
1%
CBD
Tri-Fi
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Baby Buds Ounce- AMF OG
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
AMF OG
Strain
$1201 ounce
$1201 ounce
Baby Bud Ounce- Mimosa
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
Baby Bud Ounce- Kingpin #18
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kingpin #18
Strain
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
Baby Buds Ounce - Platinum SFV
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum SFV
Strain
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
Baby Buds Ounce - Tri Fi
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tri Fi
Strain
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
Baby Buds Ounce- Sin Mint Sorbet
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sin Mint Sorbet
Strain
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
Baby Buds Ounce- Orange Cake
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cake
Strain
$1201 ounce
$1201 ounce
Baby Buds Ounce- Golden Ticket
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
Baby Buds Ounce- Mothership OG
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mothership OG
Strain
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
Baby Buds Ounce- White Fire OG
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
Nebula
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Nebula
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Baby Bud Ounce- Chernobyl
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$1201 ounce
$1201 ounce
Mendo Breath
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Cresco Labs- Purple Prickly Pear
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Prickly Pear
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
Cresco Labs- Blue Dream
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
Cresco Labs- Birthday Cake
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
Cresco Labs- Gas Pedal
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gas Pedal
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
Cresco Labs- Jenny Kush
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
Cresco Labs- Chem Dawg
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
Chemdawg
from CVGH
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdawg
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
UFO Cookies
from Whole Sale
0%
THC
0%
CBD
U.F.O Cookies
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Animal Face- (Mini Preroll)
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$5½ gram
$5½ gram
Mimosa- (Mini Preroll)
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$5½ gram
$5½ gram
Platinum SFV
from Platinum SFV (UGD Grown)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
12345 ... 10