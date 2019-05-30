Thundersticks on October 13, 2019

Great friendly staff and owners, a truly local experience. None of this “big money hires a manager from local town” junk here. Just a great local couple that are dedicated to supporting our community and being a truly involved small town success story! Always a wide variety of medication, always willing to order in new products for patients to try. Already several new “upgrades” to the shop: new modern menu system on nice big easy to read displays that is constantly updated, smelling stations to check out products, several new accessories, and the list goes on. The owners are obviously dedicated to being leaders in their industry, and most importantly a REAL locally owned and operated business. If you are buying cannabis products in the Peace Region, you owe it to yourself to stop in and meet Jerry, Shannon and their staff.