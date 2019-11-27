Follow
Urban Wellness - Carmel
(505) 288-3476
157 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 31
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$86
All Products
3.5g Diesel Dough (Hybrid)
from Urban Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Lemon Bomb Cookie - 150mg (Indica)
from Budder Pros
85.62%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Kosher Kush (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
12.82%
THC
0.83%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Peanut Butter Cookie - 150mg (Indica)
from Budder Pros
89.21%
THC
0.84%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Jedi Kush (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
21.16%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Jedi Kush
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Urban Rocks Legend OG (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Midnight Snack (Hybrid)
from Urban Wellness
18.59%
THC
1.29%
CBD
Midnight Snack
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
City Slicker (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
11.73%
THC
0.25%
CBD
City Slicker
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Grease Monkey (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
18.08%
THC
1.82%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
King Louie Xlll (Indica Dom.)
from Urban Wellness
18.12%
THC
0.81%
CBD
King Louie Xlll
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Machba
from Urban Wellness
20.29%
THC
0.72%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 (Indica Dom.)
from Urban Wellness
20.94%
THC
0.55%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Blue Dream (Sativa Dom.)
from Urban Wellness
19.22%
THC
1.27%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Cowboy Cookies (Indica Dom.)
from Urban Wellness
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cowboy Cookies
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Blue Dream (Sativa)
from Urban Wellness
22.9%
THC
1.18%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Ghost Town (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
23.47%
THC
1.65%
CBD
Ghost Town
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Blue Dream (Sativa)
from Urban Wellness
22.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Machba .5 Pre Roll
from Urban Wellness
20.29%
THC
0.72%
CBD
Machba
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Elevated - Purple Reign
from Elevated Extracts
74.55%
THC
1.53%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Sour OG (Hybrid)
from Urban Wellness
18.57%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Super Sour Fire OG (Sativa)
from Urban Wellness
18.56%
THC
0.42%
CBD
Super Sour Fire OG
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
OG 18 (Indica Dom)
from Urban Wellness
22.34%
THC
0.3%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Cookies and Cream (Hybrid)
from Urban Wellness
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream Cheese
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Gorilla Glue (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
26.18%
THC
0.55%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$12.5each
In-store only
Eagle Scout (Hybrid)
from Urban Wellness
20.81%
THC
1.32%
CBD
Eagle Scout
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
1g Hybrid Kief
from Urban Wellness
65.47%
THC
1.38%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
The Mac (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
10.04%
THC
0.24%
CBD
The Mac
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Gelonade Shatter 1g
from Budder Pros
75.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelonade
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Diesel Dough Pure Cartridge - 90%
from Budder Pros
91%
THC
0%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$531 g
In-store only
Green Ghost Pure Syringe
from Budder Pros
70%
THC
0.75%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Diesel Dough - UW Terp Pure Syringe
from Budder Pros
82%
THC
0%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
OG Lime Killer - UW Terp Pure Cartridge
from Budder Pros
70%
THC
0.75%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 Pure Syringe
from Budder Pros
82%
THC
0%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Blueberry Pure Cartridge - 90%
from Budder Pros
91%
THC
0%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$531 g
In-store only
Ghost Town Shatter 1g
from Budder Pros
71.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Ghost Town
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Cake n' Chem Caviar (Indica)
from Mountaintop Extracts
79.1%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Cake n' Chem
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Jedi Kush Wax (Indica)
from Elevated Extracts
80.31%
THC
1.53%
CBD
Jedi Kush
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Watermelon Pure Cartridge 90% (Hybrid)
from Budder Pros
85.3%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$531 g
In-store only
Orange Soda - UW Terp Pure Cartridge 90% (Indica)
from Budder Pros
91%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$531 g
In-store only
Fruit Loops - UW Terp Pure Cartridge 90% (Indica)
from Budder Pros
91%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$531 g
In-store only
1234