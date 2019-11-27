Follow
1/8th EOJ - Cowboy Cookies (Greenhouse)
from Unknown Brand
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$321 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
1/8th EOJ - Astrosnaps
from Urban Wellness
21.95%
THC
0.91%
CBD
Astrosnaps
Strain
$271 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Elevated- Purple Regin Wax .5g (Indica)
from Vitatlity Extracts
74.55%
THC
1.53%
CBD
Purple Reign
Strain
$231 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies and Cream- Indica (Greenhouse)
from Urban Wellness
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Karma- Pancake/Waffle Mix - Plain 250mg (Hybrid)
from Budder Pros
250mg
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Diesel Dough (Sativa)
from Urban Wellness
17.71%
THC
0.61%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Triple Chocolate Chip (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
20.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Legend OG (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Legend OG
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre Roll - Sour OG (Sativa)
from Urban Wellness
18.57%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Banana Punch (Indica) Greenhouse
from Urban Wellness
15.67%
THC
0.98%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Kosher Kush (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
12.82%
THC
0.83%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Samoa (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
18.54%
THC
0.46%
CBD
Samoa Kush
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Urban Rock - Blue Dream 1g (Sativa)
from Urban Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$321 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Sherbacio (Hybrid)
from Urban Wellness
15%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Sherbacio
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Karma - Lemon Bomb 150mg (Indica)
from Budder Pros
85.62%
THC
0.39%
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Pure Animal (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
18.72%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Pure Animal
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Los Altos (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
20.5%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Los Altos
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Ghost Town (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
19.37%
THC
1.65%
CBD
Ghost Town
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Eagle Scout- Indica
from Urban Wellness
20.81%
THC
1.32%
CBD
Eagle Scout
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-Roll - City Slicker (Hybrid)
from Urban Wellness
11.73%
THC
0.25%
CBD
City Slicker
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Urban Rock - Legend OG 1g (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$321 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kobe - Indica
from Urban Wellness
20.73%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Kobe
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Legend OG (Greenhouse)
from Urban Wellness
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Legend OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
King Louie XIII- Indica Dominant
from Urban Wellness
18.12%
THC
0.81%
CBD
King Louie Xlll
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Do #23- Indica
from Urban Wellness
23.2%
THC
1.15%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies and Cream- Indica Dominant
from Urban Wellness
18.19%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Cookies and Cream Cheese
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Sour Fire OG - Sativa
from Urban Wellness
18.56%
THC
0.42%
CBD
Super Sour Fire OG - Sativa
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 - Indica Dominant
from Urban Wellness
20.94mg
THC
0.55%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Town- Indica
from Urban Wellness
23.47mg
THC
1.65%
CBD
Ghost Town
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Mac (Indica)
from Urban Wellness
19.24%
THC
0.77%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Buddha Tears -100mg (Sativa)
from Budder Pros
79%
THC
0.42%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dankazine - Blue Raspberry 500mg (Indica)
from Budder Pros
500mg
THC
0.47%
CBD
$501 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Karma - Lemonade Strawberry (Hybrid) 100mg
from Budder Pros
91%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bud Nectar - 200mg (Sativa)
from Budder Pros
73%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Karma - Lemonade (Lavender) 200mg
from Budder Pros
91%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$251 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MT - Tiki Juice Maui Mango (Sativa)
from Mountain Top
77.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Karma - Lemonade Stawberry (Hybrid) 200mg
from Budder Pros
91%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$251 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Karma - Lemonade Prickly Pear (Hybrid) 200mg
from Budder Pros
91%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$251 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MT - Tiki Juice Pina Colada (Hybrid)
from Mountain Top
79.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dankazine - Grape 500mg (Indica)
from Budder Pros
500mg
THC
0.47%
CBD
$501 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
