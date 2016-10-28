Service Top notch customer service is the foundation of Urban Wellness. We understand that entering a cannabis store as a new patient may feel intimidating; not at Urban Wellness. We are here to provide a welcoming environment. We offer one- on-one consultations to ensure you leave with the best product for your needs. We look forward to working with you. Consistency Consistency is key. Our hand-crafted approach paired with highly monitored environments and a committed cultivation team allows Urban Wellness to produce some of the most consistent and high-quality product in New Mexico. Quality We are proud to offer New Mexico some of the highest quality product. We offer terpene full strains up to 31% THC. If your searching for hand crafted, carefully cured and pesticide free cannabis, you’ve found your store! Come learn more about our latest strain releases as well as some of our long time patient favorites. Current Vendors List - Bhang, Budder Pros, Elevated, High Five Edibles, Mountain Top, WEW Brands. Address: 2910 San Mateo Blvd NE Suite 5 Albuquerque, NM 87110 Phone: 1(505)369-0081 Hours: 10AM-7PM DAILY