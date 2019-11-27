Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Your old neighbor is now your new neighbor! Same people. Same products. New name. Come check out our Green Friday door buster deals!
About
Urbana Mission is an adult-use cannabis dispensary in San Francisco's Mission District.
Shopping at Urbana is easy with open product displays that allow you to personally hold and inspect packaging before your purchase.
Enjoy your purchases in our beautiful on-site consumption lounge. It's a great place to learn about cannabis and make new friends!
We have frequent in-store specials and invite you to join our rewards program for savings every time you shop.
A co-branded dispensary, Urbana Geary, has the same great features and is located in the Inner Richmond District.
A10-18-0000143-TEMP