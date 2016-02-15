aep1987 on March 6, 2018

I am a frequent customer and there seems to be only 50% of the employees who are engaged and happy. ATMs are almost always out of money also. The only reason I honestly go is because of the dab bar and location. This dispensary has taken a sharp decline in service aptitude since last year. I bought a Sprig soda today and came home just now to find that the van is half empty AND EXPIRED 12/8/17. Gross. I can’t even consume this. The employee must not have been awake enough to notice this ...