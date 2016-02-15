piratz96
great staff. must stop HERE if traveling.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
great staff. must stop HERE if traveling.
Great atmosphere. Calm interior. Complete with flying pig!! And don’t forget to stop by the dab bar.
I am a frequent customer and there seems to be only 50% of the employees who are engaged and happy. ATMs are almost always out of money also. The only reason I honestly go is because of the dab bar and location. This dispensary has taken a sharp decline in service aptitude since last year. I bought a Sprig soda today and came home just now to find that the van is half empty AND EXPIRED 12/8/17. Gross. I can’t even consume this. The employee must not have been awake enough to notice this ...
This is my favorite club in San Francisco. The quality of the service and medication is five star. The Budtenders are passionate and knowledgeable and they make sure to find you exactly what you need. The flowers I've gotten are consistently the cleanest and smoothest. Thank you guys for taking care of the patients!
I'm on a mission to try every disp in SF, and so far UP is my top pick. Walking in feels like you're walking into a neighborhood bar. Staff is incredibly chill and knowledgeable, I never felt rushed. Selection is great, one of the best. Prices are average. Best part was the lounge, where you can borrow gear to smoke, and my fav, you can dab using their awesome rig. I tried out the $5 dab and it was fire! First time gift of 1g if you spend $40 or more. Will definitely be frequenting this joint.
This place is awesome. Knowledgeable staff. One bud tender pretty much memorized the menu and was able to list stuff off for me off the top of his head. My only thing is that their menu could be more descriptive
Great atmosphere and comfortable lounge.
Urban Pharm is my go-to dispensary for its assortment, friendly staff and great promotions (once you join their mailing list)
Hands down best new lounge in SF. They also have $50 specials on 1/2's sometimes but have to grab it while you can as it goes quick! Knowledgable, friendly staff + great hours.
Very very knowledgeable. Long time OMMP customer and they know great values. Don't be afraid to ask questions.