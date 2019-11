Since its establishment in 2011, Vallejo-based US Bloom has been Solano County’s premier cannabis destination. We strongly believe in providing top-quality cannabis. All products are lab tested and fully compliant with the regulations of the California Bureau of Cannabis Control. Our women-led dispensary has proudly grown with the cannabis industry to ensure a unique experience. We invite you to browse our extensive menu of holistic remedies in a comfortable atmosphere. Whether you’re new to cannabis or a longtime user, we look forward to guiding you on your journey.