Detroit's medical marijuana wellness center! Located in a renovated 3,000 sq/ft warehouse, our design offers patients an open and inviting environment to help enable an effective consultation with one of our certified budtenders. We're conveniently located less than 2 miles from downtown Detroit, right across from Belle Isle.

The two pillars of Utopia Gardens is patient education and quality products. All of our Budtenders go through the Trichome Institute (certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and the Marijuana Enforcement Division) to gain a better understanding of the processes and practices that go into the products we offer. They are then able to confidently help each patient select the products that will be most effective for their needs. Each vendor is carefully vetted before we decide to carry any product lines and all of the products offered at Utopia Gardens must be quality tested before they go on our shelves. We'll never offer any products to our patients that don't meet the Utopia standard.

Medible Mondays - 20% Off All Edibles

Top Shelf Tuesdays - Reduced Pricing on all Top Shelf Flower

Utopia Wednesdays - 20% Off Utopia Gardens Cartridges & Concentrates

THC Thursdays - 10% Off All Cannabis Products

Black Fridays - New Deals Every Week

Shatterdays - 10% Off All Cartridges & Concentrates

Lazy Sundays - 12% Off All Flower