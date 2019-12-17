Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Top Shelf Tuesdays at Utopia Gardens!
Reduced Pricing on all Top Shelf Flower
All $20 Grams Reduced to:
$15/Grams ~ $45/Eighths ~ $85/Quarters ~ $160/Halves ~ $300/Ounces
All $15 Grams Reduced to:
$12/Grams ~ $36/Eighths ~ $70/Quarters ~ $135/Halves ~ $260/Ounces