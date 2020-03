We are a FULLY LICENSED prop 64 compliant Recreational and Medicinal dispensary located in Van Nuys CA. Our facilities and professionalism has raised the standard in the Van Nuys area since we first opened our doors in 2007.

Our newly remodeled modern atmosphere is friendly and helpful and has a staff that prides it self on providing its patients with the highest level of care. We can help by simply providing the best quality medication at affordable donations while offering assistance consulting patients in their medicinal needs.