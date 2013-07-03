Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Valley of the Sun Medical Dispensary, Inc is a State Licensed Medical Marijuana Facility located in Goodyear, AZ .
Premium Indoor Grown Cultivation offering affordable pricing, a safe-secure location!
Ask about our AZ Super Sour & AZ Super Skywalker OG #9 Strains!
All new patients receive 35% off total purchase on all TOP SHELF Original Flower Pricing!
Veterans/Military discount: 15%
Senior Citizen discount 55 +: 10%
Disability discount: 10%
Cancer Patients: 20% off
(Proper Documentation needed before discount can be applied)
Please visit our website where Online ordering is available:
WWW.VOTSMD.com