Great prices and selection. Friendly and knowledgeable staff. My favorite is the gg4!
hildavilla27
on November 29, 2019
Really like this place
vrosam
on November 29, 2019
Fire flower and waxx , good vibes, eddie the cleanest foo in there, aye and shoutout to the new hire garret.
Bundle623
on November 28, 2019
Garrett is on point. new to valley but, definitely takes care of you. preroll Eddie must of taken him under his wing...
MischaB
on November 27, 2019
Awesome place! Everyone was very professional and extremely knowledgeable and friendly. My favorite place to go to!
khunter50
on November 27, 2019
VOTS DISPENSARY is bar none, the best place in the Galaxy. Location, staff and product availability deserve high marks across the board. Thanks for all you continue to do. xx
Munchielax
on November 26, 2019
Location is great! Eddie the bud tender was awesome and made the experience a good one. Will re-supply on his next shift for sure.
Justus420
on November 26, 2019
awesome weed great service better servers
Plmrman420
on November 25, 2019
VOTSMD is the only place for me. Have been going there weekly for six years. Love the entire staff and positive attitudes. Their proprietary flowers such as AZ Super Sour AZ Sour Diesel are the best in the valley.