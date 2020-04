Velvet is the first and ONLY cannabis dispensary in Central Contra Costa County, founded by East Bay natives who are passionate about cannabis and the good it can do. We have a truly unique space – clean and comfortable, staffed by experts, with a cutting edge and reliable menu of world-class cannabis. During shelter-in-place, we are offering Express Desk pick-up. Place your order online and swing by the dispensary between 10am and 7pm, any day of the week.

We are located at 4808 Sunrise Drive in Martinez, less than a mile from the Route 4 & Interstate 680 interchange, and only minutes from Concord, Pleasant Hill, Pittsburgh/BayPoint, and Walnut Creek.

We work with a consistent team of well-connected buyers to procure the very best lab-tested CBD and THC products, at competitive prices we can pass along to you. Our featured brands include Kiva, Plus, Alien Labs, AbsoluteXtracts, Connected Cannabis Co., Bloom Farms, Ember Valley, IC Collective, Loudpack, NUG, Care By Design, Jetty Extracts, F/ELD, Satori, and many more.