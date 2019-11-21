Follow
Verdant Creations - Columbus
(614) 407-3111
Harle-Tsu POPCORN 14.15g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$80½ oz
In-store only
Harlequin SHAKE 14.15g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$86½ oz
In-store only
Crushed Berries 14.15g
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$162½ oz
In-store only
Tropicana Pie 1 oz.
from Pure Ohio
___
THC
___
CBD
$2711 oz
In-store only
Harle-Tsu SHAKE 14.15g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$54½ oz
In-store only
Tribal Delight 14.15g
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$160½ oz
In-store only
Hikers Blend 1 oz.
from Pure Ohio
___
THC
___
CBD
$2711 oz
In-store only
Jackerella 99 14.15g
from Buckeye Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$205½ oz
In-store only
Koffee Cake IX 14.15g
from Buckeye Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$205½ oz
In-store only
GG #4 SHAKE 14.15g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$108½ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Flo 14.15g
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$162½ oz
In-store only
Koffee Cake Live Resin .5g
from Buckeye Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$64½ g
In-store only
CO2 Syringe INDICA 590mg
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$118½ g
In-store only
Stardawg Live Wax 590mg
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$76½ g
In-store only
Dosidos Wax 590mg
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$76½ g
In-store only
Ruby Slippers Vape 590mg
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$86½ g
In-store only
CO2 Syringe SATIVA 590mg
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$118½ g
In-store only
Jilly Sugar Wax (CO2) 590mg
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$76½ g
In-store only
Dream Catcher Live Resin .5g
from Buckeye Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$64½ g
In-store only
Tincture 220mg 2 DAY
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Tincture 440mg 4-DAY
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$129each
In-store only
Gumm-Ease STRAWBERRY 100mg
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$64each
In-store only
Gumm-Ease STRAWBERRY 50mg
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$44each
In-store only
Peppermint Hard Candies 110mg
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Tincture
from Firelands Scientific
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
STRAWBERRY Gummies 110mg
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Tincture 110mg 1-DAY CBD 1:1
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$97each
In-store only
Gibsonburg Glue STRAWBERRY Gummies 110mg
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Caramels 110mg
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$62each
In-store only
WILD BERRY Go Pack
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Tincture 660mg 6-DAY
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$161each
In-store only
MANGO Gummie 110mg
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate 110mg
from Buckeye Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$42each
In-store only
Gibsonburg Glue TROPICAL Gummies 110mg
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Grape Drops 110mg
from Cokoh Hard Candies
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
MANGO Gummie 110mg
from Wana Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
1 PK Transdermal Patches 20mg
from Manna
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
1 PK Transdermal Patches 10mg
from Manna
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
5PK Transdermal Patches 100mg
from Manna
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only