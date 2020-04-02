135 products
Deals
Pick your REDUCTION!!
Valid 4/2/2020 – 4/3/2020
Pick your reduction today... Pick any 4 and get a 5% reduction, Pick any 6 items, get a 15% reduction Pick any 8 items, get a 20% reduction Pick any 10 items, get a 25% reduction See you today!
Harle-Tsu-Popcorn 14.15g CBD 10.971%
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.77½ oz
In-store only
Harle-Tsu Popcorn 14.15g CBD 9.097%
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.77½ oz
In-store only
One Drop 28.3g
from Buckeye Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$280.641 oz
In-store only
Blue Blast 28.3g
from Pure Ohio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$299.351 oz
In-store only
Honey Boo Pre-Ground 14.15g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$84.19½ oz
In-store only
Hikers Blend 28.3g
from Pure Ohio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$235.731 oz
In-store only
Chocolate Mint OG Shake 14.15g
from Galenas
___
THC
___
CBD
$79.51½ oz
In-store only
Chitral Dream Shake 14.15g
from Ascension
___
THC
___
CBD
$79.51½ oz
In-store only
Star Cookie Tier 2 28.3g
from Buckeye Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$320.861 oz
In-store only
Blue Boi Shake 14.15g
from Ascension
___
THC
___
CBD
$79.51½ oz
In-store only
Budder Kurple 1g (590mg)
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$76.71½ g
In-store only
Budder Fire Lake 590mg (1g)
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.84½ g
In-store only
Budder Bubba 1g (590mg)
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$78.58½ g
In-store only
Refill Syringe Snowball 1g (590mg)
from Firelands Scientific
___
THC
___
CBD
$84.19½ g
In-store only
Refill Syringe Empire Apples 1g (590mg)
from Firelands Scientific
___
THC
___
CBD
$84.19½ g
In-store only
Headband Live Resin Extract 1g (590mg)
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.84½ g
In-store only
Durban Refined Oil Syringe 590mg (.5g)
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.8½ g
In-store only
Rosin Sasquatch .5g (590mg)
from Orijin
___
THC
___
CBD
$50.51½ g
In-store only
Budder Weekend in Marseille 1g (590mg)
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.84½ g
In-store only
Durban Refined Oil Syringe 590mg (1g)
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$99.16½ g
In-store only
Durban Live Wax 1g ( 590mg)
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$70.16½ g
In-store only
Sugar Magnolia Live Resin Sauce Syringe 1g (590mg)
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.84½ g
In-store only
Budder Grape Pie 1g (590mg)
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$76.71½ g
In-store only
Holly Live Wax 590mg
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$70.16½ g
In-store only
RSO .5g (590mg)
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.77½ g
In-store only
F.E.C.O 1g
from Cokoh Fix
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.84½ g
In-store only
Rosin Double D .5g (590mg)
from Orijin
___
THC
___
CBD
$50.51½ g
In-store only
Headband Live Resin Sauce Syringe 1g (590mg)
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.84½ g
In-store only
Refill Syringe Lemon Skunk 1g (590mg)
from Firelands Scientific
___
THC
___
CBD
$84.19½ g
In-store only
Captains Cake Live Resin Sauce Syringe 1g (590mg) destroy cab.
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.84½ g
In-store only
Secret Garden Shatter 590mg
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$70.16½ g
In-store only
Captains Cake Live Resin Sauce Syringe 1g (590mg)
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.84½ g
In-store only
Gumm-Ease 110mg (50mg per 1)
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.1each
In-store only
Capsules 1- Day 110mg
from Orijin
___
THC
___
CBD
$40.22each
In-store only
Gumm-Ease Tropical 3 PK 110mg
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.42each
In-store only
Tincture Watermelon Mint 8:1 110mg
from Beneleaves
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.42each
In-store only
Strawberry-Lemonade Sour Gummy 110mg (2nd)
from Wana Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.77each
In-store only
Gummies Mango Kaffir Lime 110mg
from Beneleaves
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.84each
In-store only
Tincture Orange Vanilla 110mg (2nd)
from Beneleaves
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.42each
In-store only
Salted Chocolate Caramels 110mg Holding
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.8each
In-store only
1234