Munchie Monday
Valid 11/25/2019 – 12/1/2022
20% off all edibles
First Time Customer Discount
Valid 11/25/2019 – 12/1/2022
Receive 10% off your first purchase on regularly priced items!
Twisted Tuesday
Valid 11/25/2019 – 12/1/2022
20% Off All House Pre-rolls
Welcome Wednesday
Valid 11/25/2019 – 12/1/2022
20% off all new patients. 10% off all returning patients. Bring in new or old friend and get an additional 10% off for returning patients.
2 for Thursdays
Valid 11/25/2019 – 12/1/2022
Buy one cartridge at full price, get a second cartridge for 30% off.
Flower Friday
Valid 11/25/2019 – 12/1/2022
$10 off Any 8th (3.5 Grams) of Top Shelf Flower
Limit 2 per client
Shatterday Saturday
Valid 11/25/2019 – 12/1/2022
20% off Concentrates 20% off of Wax, Budder, and Live Rosin
Sunday Funday
Valid 11/25/2019 – 12/1/2022
All accessories 20% off Includes : pipes, bongs, lighters, rolling trays, etc.