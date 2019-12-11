83 products
$230 Select Top Shelf Ounce!
Valid 12/11/2019 – 1/1/2020
Top shelf ounce for $230 out the door! Choose between Purple Punch or Lemon Kush! For a limited time only, while supplies last.
All Products
Charm Dog
from Unknown Brand
21.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
charm dowg
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Orange Cookies
from Unknown Brand
21.43%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from HI-TUNE DISTRIBUTION
19.72%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zkittlez - 1000mg Cartridge By Timeless Vapes
from Timeless Vapes
87.2%
THC
23%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
COOKIE 110MG BY DANKLAND
from Dankland Delights
___
THC
___
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
PURPLE PUNCH
from Unknown Brand
17.4%
THC
0.66%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
LEMON KUSH
from Unknown Brand
17.7%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GSC aka GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
19.87%
THC
0.88%
CBD
$161 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Venom OG
from Unknown Brand
12.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Venom OG
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Headband
from Unknown Brand
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape OG by Cure Moore
from Cure Moore
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape OG
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa by Clone To Grown
from Clone To Grown
22.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GDP - 1000mg Cartridge
from Timeless Vapes
87.2%
THC
23%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Skywalker - 1g Cartridge by JuJu Premium Extracts
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$521 g
In-store only
Sour Tangie - 1g Cartridge by JuJu Premium Extracts
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$521 g
In-store only
Og Kush - 1g Cartridge by JuJu Premium Extracts
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$521 g
In-store only
Crockett's Haze 1g Cured Rosin Wax - Harvest Health Extracts
from Unknown Brand
48.09%
THC
2.75%
CBD
Crockett’s Haze
Strain
CARTRIDGE RETURN POLICY!!! We offer a 5 day return policy on all vape cartridges at least 3/4 full, this covers manufacturer defects.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights - 1g Live Resin Budder By American Made
from American Made Medicinals
86.4%
THC
1.79%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Blueberry Headband - 1g Budder Live Resin By American Made Medicinals
from American Made Medicinals
82.3%
THC
1.3%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Amnesia Haze - 1g Live Resin Budder By American Made
from Unknown Brand
80.5%
THC
1%
CBD
Amnesia Haze
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Blueberry Headband - 1g Shatter by American Made Medicinal
from American Made Medicinals
82.3%
THC
1.3%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Milk Chocolates - Coconut by Ruby Mae's
from Ruby Mae's
120mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Milk Chocolates - Peanut Butter by Ruby Maes
from Ruby Mae's
120mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Milk Chocolates - Caramel by Ruby Maes
from Ruby Mae's
120mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
SEA SALT CARAMELS 35MG(4PACK)-DANKLAND
from Dankland Delights
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
TREACLE 400MG BY DANKLAND
from Dankland Delights
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
BROWNIE 238MG EACH BY DANKLAND
from Dankland Delights
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99each
In-store only
First Time Customers Receive 15% off of your entire first purchase * of regularly priced items*
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
1000ml Treacle Organics Cannabis Drink by Rancho Pura Verde
from Unknown Brand
120mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$44.99each
In-store only
Fruit Punch Gummy - 100mg by Stingers
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28Per
In-store only
Brownie Delight - 45mg Brownie By Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co.
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
45mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Okie Gold - 50mg caramels by Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co.
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
75mg Gator Bites (Gummy's) by Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co.
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
75mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Gummies - 200mg Assorted Gummies By Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis
from Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$46each
In-store only
Gummies - 100mg Assorted Gummies By Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis
from Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$23each
In-store only
Cottonmouth 1g luxury Cone
from Island Extracts
16.32%
THC
0%
CBD
hybrid
Strain
$14.5each
In-store only
Banana Punch - Vice 5 Pack
from DCD Processing
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Lemon Skunk 1g PreRoll 5 Pack by Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$51.99each
In-store only
Double Lemon Cheesecake - 1g PreRoll 5 Pack by Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Double Lemon Cheesecake
Strain
$57each
In-store only
