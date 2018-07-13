sammiegirlie33 on November 13, 2019

My therapist suggested I choose this place as my home dispensary when doing the paperwork for my card, as he also has several other clients who come here, one all the way from Joliet, he said, because they're that freaking awesome. That said, the first time I came in, not knowing what to expect and hoping for this same awesomeness, it worried me to walk in and find that the place seemed to be packed with patients in the waiting area. But, see, here's why that worry was unnecessary -- as they verified my IDs and got me checked in up front, I got to plop my bum into a chair that was surprisingly not a wreck to my back, and while paging through their product menus at a cute little table, got a couple minutes to chat with a more regular patient, who, as if we were old buddies, gave me the quick version of how the entire process operates, from check-in to check-out. In under 5 minutes, Mike was at my side to officially welcome me, and then introduce me to John, who took me back into a private room where he first, fully educated me on their policies, refreshed my memory on some of the little technicalities in the law, and then asked me about my conditions, taking notes, in order to recommend and help me figure out which strains or combinations of products may best treat my conditions. I was just blown away by all the time and individual attention I was given, but it didn't end there -- they further hooked me up with first timer discounts and a rewards card! All of the products he recommended worked for me, some better than others, and some were less expensive, so I made note of those for the return visit. The next time I came in, I got here right at opening time, already knew what I wanted and had a list with me, so the young man working with me asked if he may just take my list and pull everything for me, and, well, sure! He was done in about 2 minutes, and I was back in my car on my way home in under 5. Everything about these people and this place is as accommodating as can be, and while I admit I don't have a basis for comparison where prices are concerned, I do feel like I'm getting my money's worth in the products I'm purchasing.