Deals
4/$175 - Mix & Match High THC Eighths (25% & up)
Valid 12/10/2019 – 12/12/2019
TUE-WED ONLY: Mix or Match 4 High THC Eighths (25% & up) for $175.
While supplies last. Discounts cannot be stacked or combined with other promotions or specials.
Staff picks
Cantaloupe Haze Vape Pen | 500mg | UKU
from UKU
78.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Cantaloupe Haze
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
AK-47 Vape Cart | 1000mg | Rythm
from RYTHM
70.4%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Cream Caramel Hash 0.5 g
from Vireo Health
35.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cream Caramel
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Lemon Blueberry Traveler Vape Pen | 75.82% | 300mg | Verano
from verano
75.82%
THC
3.6%
CBD
Lemon Blueberry
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Orange FruitSnaX HTFSE/HCFSE - 87.8% - 0.5g
from Evermore Cannabis Company
87.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange FruitSnaX
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Harmony 1:1 Pain Relief Balm
from verano
118.46mg
THC
107.37mg
CBD
$40each
$40each
Strawberry Peach 2:1 CBD Troches | Verano
from verano
10mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$25each
$25each
Ultimate Purple Rosin - 77.4%
from Vireo Health
77.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Ultimate Purple
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Cookies & Cream Vape Cart | 400mg | Curio
from Curio Wellness
84.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Corleone Kush Sunrock Shatter | 82.97% | Verano
from verano
82.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Corleone Kush
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Blue Dream Vape Cart | 79.95% | 500mg | Evermore
from Evermore
79.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Mag Landrace | 21.89% | Verano
from Verano
21.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
Cast Away HTFSE | 78.96% | 0.5g | Evermore
from Evermore
78.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Cast Away
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Radzberry Discos | 38mg | 10 Pack | Evermore
from Evermore Cannabis Company
39mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Radzberry
Strain
$55each
$55each
Pursian Purps Shatter | 90.43% | Verano
from verano
90.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Pursian Purps
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
All Products
Strawberry Cookies | 23.62% | Evermore
from Evermore
23.62%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Strawberry Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Poe G - 16.4% - Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
16.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Poe G
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Snowball | 23.8% | Curio
from Curio Wellness
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowball
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
White Harmony 1:1 - 8.66% CBD - Verano
from verano
8.02%
THC
8.66%
CBD
White Harmony
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
Phantom Mile | 21.29% | Verano
from Verano
21.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Phantom Mile
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
AC/DC | 20.53% CBD | Verano
from verano
0.86%
THC
20.53%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
Golden Strawberry | 25.5% | Curio
from Curio Wellness
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Strawberry
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Citron - 18.9%
from Kind Therapeutics
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Citron
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Lemon Meringue - 18.9%
from Culta
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Ghost OG x OG Kush Breath Vape Cart | 1000mg | Rythm
from RYTHM
80.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG x OG Kush Breath
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Black Cherry Maduro | 11.7% | Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
11.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Maduro
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Cookies & Chem | 24% | Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Green Crack Oil Dropper | 500mg | UKU
from UKU
79.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
East Coast Sour Diesel | 20.5% | 3.5g | Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Super Glu | 23.61% | 3.5g | Verano
from Verano
23.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Glu
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
OG Lime Killer | 25.7% | Curio
from Curio Wellness
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Lime Killer
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Thai Lights | 24.06% | Verano
from Verano
24.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Thai Lights
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
Ghost Train Haze | 20.09% | Verano
from Verano
20.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
Green Crack | 19.17% | Verano
from verano
19.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
GSC | 14.66% | HMS
from HMS Health LLC
14.66%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Miracle Alien Cookies #8 | 20.21% | HMS
from HMS Health LLC
20.21%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Sour Jack |25.3% | Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Jack
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Pelirroja | 25.5% | Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Pelirroja
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Blue Dream 2:1 CBD - 5.2% CBD - Curio
from Curio Wellness
9.8%
THC
5.2%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake | 27.4% | Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
27.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
12345