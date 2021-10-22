Ever since Verilife took over there have been nothing but problems. I miss HERBOLOGY. Online ordering and pricing never reflect what you actually pay. Some items showing as "in stock" online in fact are "NOT in stock" but you don't find out until you get to your pickup. You can't sign up for the point system because the software hasn't been created for the Westminster location. The phone number listed for the Westminster office in fact just routes you to a corporate office and often when you call it says you reach them after normal business hours even when you are calling during open hours. I imagine a lot of people who visited what was previously "HERBOLOGY" are now starting to shop elsewhere because of the dramatic decline in convenience since becoming Veriflife. I do NOT recommend this dispensary if you prefer to do most of your ordering online.