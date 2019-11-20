Follow
Vermillion Kush
918.534.1000
125 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 63
Show All 31
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$110
All Products
Peyote Cookies by STRESS RELEAF LLP
from STRESS RELEAF LLP
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Master Berry White by master berry white
from master berry white
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
LEMON AMNESIA HAZE by STRESS RELEAF LLP
from STRESS RELEAF LLP
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
MIMOSA by STRESS RELEAF LLP
from STRESS RELEAF LLP
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.5each
In-store only
Red Dragon by hybrid
from hybrid
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
SFV OG by STRESS RELEAF LLP
from STRESS RELEAF LLP
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Dummy Product
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$00 g
In-store only
Sour diesel by Boys from Oklahoma
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
19.27%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Berry White by hybrid
from hybrid
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.79each
In-store only
Blueberry Haze by BODACIOUS BUDZ, INC
from BODACIOUS BUDZ, INC
15.6%
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Dutch Treat by FLOWER
from FLOWER
4.7%
THC
7.4%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 by STRESS RELEAF LLP
from STRESS RELEAF LLP
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
girl scout cookies by Girl scout cookies
from Girl scout cookies
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.06each
In-store only
Green Crack Shatter by 1937
from 1937 Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$450 g
In-store only
RSO 600MG
from 1937 Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
gamaberry Shatter by shatter
from shatter
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
J STAR DIAMONDS
from HELIX
79.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Diamonds
Strain
$700 g
In-store only
Helix Jack herrer
from HELIX
82.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa Hy
Strain
$450 g
In-store only
Obama Kush Wax by 1937
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Helix girl scout cookies
from HELIX
81.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$450 g
In-store only
Grand daddy purp Live Resin by J & J Farmaceuticals
from J & J Farmaceuticals
131%
THC
___
CBD
$350 g
In-store only
Purple P Dazzle Live Resin by J & J Farmaceuticals
from J & J Farmaceuticals
150%
THC
150%
CBD
Purple P Dazzle
Strain
$350 g
In-store only
NECTAR BLUEBERRY
from PRIMACAN
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
SPRING BREEZE ORANGE
from springtime
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
NECTAR CHERRY
from PRIMACAN
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
NECTAR GREEN APPLE
from PRIMACAN
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
NECTAR GRAPE
from PRIMACAN
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
TINCTURE 1200MG
from USPS
1200mg
THC
___
CBD
$79each
In-store only
NANO Capsules
from 1937 Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
TINCTURE 1800MG
from USPS
1800mg
THC
___
CBD
$110each
In-store only
NECTAR PUMPKIN
from PRIMACAN
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Full spectrum capsules 15 pack-10mg each
from Kings Kush cbd
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
NECTAR WATERMELON
from PRIMACAN
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Blueberry 1g
from PRIMACAN
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$8.66each
In-store only
Pineapple Express 1g
from PRIMACAN
16.1%
THC
___
CBD
$8.66each
In-store only
Blueberry Lemonade 1g
from PRIMACAN
16.3%
THC
___
CBD
$8.66each
In-store only
blackberry kush 1g
from PRIMACAN
17.1%
THC
___
CBD
$8.66each
In-store only
Blue Dream 1g
from Blue Dream
15.2%
THC
___
CBD
$8.66each
In-store only
Zkittles 1g
from PRIMACAN
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$8.66each
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze 1g
from PRIMACAN
16.1%
THC
___
CBD
$8.66each
In-store only
1234