Stanleym861 on November 6, 2019

I've been to most of the dispensaries around b'ville and have found them to be one of the nicest, friendliest and knowledgeable of their products. Have helped me to go from smoking MM to ingesting the different consumables. Now I don't hack n cough, but still get the same affect. The Fairy Dust and Full Spectrum capsules are now my #1's.