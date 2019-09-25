Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Staff and products are fabulous!! Glen is really knowledgeable about growing and they always seem to have exactly what I need at GREAT prices!!
Stanleym861
on November 6, 2019
I've been to most of the dispensaries around b'ville and have found them to be one of the nicest, friendliest and knowledgeable of their products. Have helped me to go from smoking MM to ingesting the different consumables. Now I don't hack n cough, but still get the same affect. The Fairy Dust and Full Spectrum capsules are now my #1's.
Dragginlady57
on October 13, 2019
Very kind and helpful staff. Made me feel like part of the family. Wide variety of quality products at reasonable prices. Will definitely be returning!
LeviBurruss
on September 30, 2019
definitely top quality here and great customer service
DeeFawn85
on September 27, 2019
By far one of the best dispensaries around! They have excellent pricing and phenomenal flower! Good people! CNNBbn