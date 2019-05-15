We are one of the first aquaponic cannabis grows in Oklahoma! We start by finding the cutest little tilapia you can find here in Oklahoma! The tilapia provide our water reservoirs with nutrients, no made-man chemical EVER goes in to our flower! Aquaponics is very similar to a hydroponic growing methods but with 100% organic nutrients! Our littles fishes give our plants life, and our tilapia help give life to others. When the tilapia become too big to provide proper nutrients for us, we donate to a food pantry in OK! Our 12,000 sq ft facility can produce as much as 7,000 lb's of cannabis per year! Although we grow our own cannabis, we have hand selected our flower from the finest growers here in Oklahoma! Our patients can choose between buds grown in soil or hydroponically or aquaponically; as well as indica/hybrid/sativa. We believe patients have the right to know as much about the products going in to their bodies, each growing method produces certain traits that can be considered desirable or non-desirable. We think being able to experience each growing technique helps you find the best medication for your body! Come discover the difference! LOCATIONS OPEN NOW: 1729 W MAIN ST., NORMAN, OK 73069 LOCATIONS COMING SOON: 2925 LAKESIDE DR., OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73120 2901 S BROADWAY, EDMOND, OK 73013 801 S PERKINS RD., STILLWATER, OK 74074 ***All Prices Shown Do Not Include Tax***