Vertica is the BEST! Quick service, knowledgeable employees, great deals & prices! Product is outstanding as well! Ample room inside the dispensary as opposed to other smaller shops. Great overall!
Terrible!!
Vertica is one of the nicest dispensaries I have visited. The employees are nice, knowledgeable, and helpful. The selection is varied and though the flower selection isn't as large as you might find at Fireleaf, the quality and prices are exceptional. I will definitely be back!
Super cool, fun place. The people were very kind and helpful. Will definitely be using them anytime I come to Norman!!
The staff were super welcoming and friendly. They had an answer for every question. Prices arent bad, flower is good. Wish they had a bigher selection honestly. I will be coming back!
Staff is always helpful welcoming and very knowledgeable.
Although the prices aren’t what they say they are. Vertica has great bud, and I got 4 different strains. I loved that you can mix and match Oz, wish more dispensaries were like that. I was treated very good from the kind staff and it looks fancy!
will not go back. it was my 1st visit and I got no first time customer specials, the price was more than they said it would be, and the weed was nothing like any other I had and not in a good way. reminded me of home grown. very disappointed
I was thoroughly impressed. I downloaded the Hypur app before hand, but was welcomed, walked through the deals, discussed pricing, and the app process. I received my flower at an amazing best price ($172 OTD for OZ) The app pay was easy (nice not to need cash). Flower was amazing and well trimmed! I happy to make this my new dispensary!
Amazing store, it has become my go to store every time. I literally don't care if I live 30mins away from it because I'm gonna go to it every time. All the people from greeters to budtenders are friendly, well knowing, and always in stock of products.