Medible Monday
10% OFF all of our EDIBLES, FECO, AND TINCTURES.
Dog Walker | NW Artisan
from NW Artisan Coalition
15.6%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Dog Walker
Strain
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$16.672 grams
$29.17⅛ ounce
$58.33¼ ounce
$108.33½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Garlic Breathe | Eugreen No-Till
from Eugreen No-Till
26.9%
THC
___
CBD
$11.671 gram
$11.671 gram
$23.332 grams
$37.5⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Skunktek's Send-Off
from Meraki Gardens
27.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Skunktek's Send-Off
Strain
$10.831 gram
$10.831 gram
$21.672 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$66.67¼ ounce
$133.33½ ounce
$266.671 ounce
Banana Kush | Eugenius
from Eugenius
26.11%
THC
___
CBD
$7.081 gram
$7.081 gram
$14.172 grams
$22.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$158.331 ounce
GMO Cookies | Eugreen No-Till
from Eugreen No-Till
31.75%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$10.831 gram
$10.831 gram
$21.672 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$66.67¼ ounce
$133.33½ ounce
$266.671 ounce
GSC | Fr33dom Farms
from Fr33dom Farms
33.5%
THC
___
CBD
$11.671 gram
$11.671 gram
$23.332 grams
$37.5⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Supermodel Skunk | Williams Cannabis Company
from Williams Cannabis Company
19.47%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 gram
$6.671 gram
$13.332 grams
$20.83⅛ ounce
$41.67¼ ounce
$83.33½ ounce
$1501 ounce
J- Meringue | Oregon's Own
from Unknown Brand
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
J- Meringue
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15.83⅛ ounce
$31.67¼ ounce
$62.5½ ounce
$116.671 ounce
Redneck | Oregon's Own
from Oregon's Own
19.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Redneck
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15.83⅛ ounce
$31.67¼ ounce
$62.5½ ounce
$116.671 ounce
Sherb Derb | Madame Grow
from Madame Grow
19.82%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sherb Derb
Strain
$6.671 gram
$6.671 gram
$13.332 grams
$20.83⅛ ounce
$41.67¼ ounce
$83.33½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Ringo's Strawberry | East Fork
from East Fork Cultivars
5.48%
THC
12.5%
CBD
Ringo's Strawberry
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15.83⅛ ounce
$31.67¼ ounce
$62.5½ ounce
$116.671 ounce
Forbidden Fruit | Chapman Creek
from Chapman Creek
19.76%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$6.671 gram
$6.671 gram
$13.332 grams
$20.83⅛ ounce
$41.67¼ ounce
$83.33½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Serious Hucklebilly | Leap Farms
from LEAP FARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15.83⅛ ounce
$31.67¼ ounce
$62.5½ ounce
$116.671 ounce
Papaya Punch |Repleo Farms
from Repleo Farms
22.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Papaya Punch
Strain
$7.51 gram
$7.51 gram
$152 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$183.331 ounce
Wedding Mints
from Unknown Brand
12.1%
THC
___
CBD
$5.831 gram
$5.831 gram
$11.672 grams
$18.33⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$66.67½ ounce
$141.671 ounce
Cuvee | Omega Blends
from Omega Blends (OMG)
17.96%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cuvée
Strain
$7.51 gram
$7.51 gram
$152 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$183.331 ounce
Sour Tangie | High Latitude Farm
from High Latitude Farm
21.3%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$7.51 gram
$7.51 gram
$152 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$183.331 ounce
Bruce Banner | Old Apple Farm
from Old Apple Farm
24.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$7.51 gram
$7.51 gram
$152 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$183.331 ounce
Afternoon Delight | Eugenius
from Eugenius
1.23%
THC
19.4%
CBD
Afternoon Delight
Strain
$7.51 gram
$7.51 gram
$152 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$183.331 ounce
Gorilla Breath | NW Artisan
from NW Artisan Coalition
21.54%
THC
0.55%
CBD
Gorilla Breath
Strain
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$16.672 grams
$29.17⅛ ounce
$58.33¼ ounce
$112.5½ ounce
$208.331 ounce
Double Dutch Treat
from Koru Cannabis
24.86%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Double Dutch Treat
Strain
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$16.672 grams
$29.17⅛ ounce
$58.33¼ ounce
$112.5½ ounce
$208.331 ounce
Ghost OG | Eugenius
from Eugenius
29.77%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$7.081 gram
$7.081 gram
$14.172 grams
$22.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$158.331 ounce
Stumptown Diesel | Old Apple Farms
from Old Apple Farm
19.84%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Stumptown Diesel (BCD)
Strain
$7.081 gram
$7.081 gram
$14.172 grams
$22.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$158.331 ounce
Banana Puddintain | Eugreen No-Till
from Eugreen No-Till
26.16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Puddintain
Strain
$10.421 gram
$10.421 gram
$20.832 grams
$32.5⅛ ounce
$64.16¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Dosiface | Scissortail
from Scissortail
18.62%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Dosiface #3
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$31.67⅛ ounce
$62.5¼ ounce
$120.83½ ounce
$233.331 ounce
Durban Poison | Old Apple Farms
from Old Apple Farm
19.39%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$31.67⅛ ounce
$62.5¼ ounce
$120.83½ ounce
$233.331 ounce
Dosilato | Eugreen No-Till
from Eugreen No-Till
29.32%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dosilato
Strain
$10.421 gram
$10.421 gram
$20.832 grams
$32.5⅛ ounce
$64.16¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Pennywise | East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
7.78%
THC
9.7%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15.83⅛ ounce
$31.67¼ ounce
$62.5½ ounce
$116.671 ounce
Royal Highness | Old Apple Farm
from Old Apple Farm
22.94%
THC
0.91%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$16.672 grams
$29.17⅛ ounce
$58.33¼ ounce
$112.5½ ounce
$208.331 ounce
Lobotomy | Ganja Girls
from Ganja Girls
28.18%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lobotomy
Strain
$7.51 gram
$7.51 gram
$152 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$183.331 ounce
9 Lb Hammer | Old Apple Farms
from Old Apple Farm
24.32%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$10.831 gram
$10.831 gram
$21.672 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$66.67¼ ounce
$133.33½ ounce
$266.671 ounce
Ego Loss (Cultivated Industries)
from Cultivated Industries
73.22%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Ego Loss
Strain
$8.33each
$8.33each
Violet Delight Distillate .5g Cartridge | Evolvd
from EVOLVD
79.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Violet Delight
Strain
$30.83each
$30.83each
Malawi Weekender | Select
from Select
86.9%
THC
0.57%
CBD
Malawi
Strain
$20each
$20each
Guava Chem RCO | Farmer's Friend Extracts
from Farmer's Friend Extracts
78.4%
THC
___
CBD
$29.17each
$29.17each
Skywalker OG | Cultivated Industries
from Cultivated Industries
73.32%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$8.33each
$8.33each
Blue Magoo 1g Elite Cartridge | Select
from Select
81.9%
THC
0.56%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$45.83each
$45.83each
Dogwalker OG | Cultivated Industries
from Cultivated Industries
72.11%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$8.33each
$8.33each
Purple Hindu Kush .3g Weekender | Select
from Select
82.2%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$20each
$20each
Punch Breath 6 Star Rosin | Happy Cabbage
from Happy Cabbage
74.15%
THC
0.59%
CBD
Punch Breath
Strain
$72.5each
$72.5each
