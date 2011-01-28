I recently worked up the courage to go into a dispensary. I saw great reviews and decided on Desert Organic Solutions to try out some Cannabis products. I was a little nervous going in but the staff could not have been more welcoming and friendly. They were really great at explaining the different products and different effects of each. They helped guide me into some Sensi Chew chocolates which have been working great for my ailments. Thank you to Desert Organics for being so knowledgeable and accommodating! Will definitely be my shop from now on.