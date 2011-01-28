My friends suggested that I shop at this store and they were definitely right. We had a very educational discussion with the bud tender who answered all of our questions and helped an inexperienced friend figure out what she’ll like. We were very impressed. We will probably go shopping there again tomorrow. Thank you bud tender that I didn’t get the name of...see you soon.
Stopped by on my way back home. Very convenient location right off the freeway. Bud tenders were very friendly, knowledgeable, and hooked me up with exactly what I needed. Definitely will stop by again when I’m out there.
Great location, easy access right off the 10 freeway, lots of parking. Found the edibles I have been searching for, Cheeba Chews and they even had the caramel ones. Also picked up some flower from Korova, they have great prices for all their buds!! Staff was welcoming and very knowledgeable. Will be stopping by again!!
I recently worked up the courage to go into a dispensary. I saw great reviews and decided on Desert Organic Solutions to try out some Cannabis products. I was a little nervous going in but the staff could not have been more welcoming and friendly. They were really great at explaining the different products and different effects of each. They helped guide me into some Sensi Chew chocolates which have been working great for my ailments. Thank you to Desert Organics for being so knowledgeable and accommodating! Will definitely be my shop from now on.
This is the first dispensary I have visited in the last 3 years, (3 states) that offered NO first time patient deals or ANY deals. There was no edibles over 100 mg.and a very limited supply of gear. This was black friday.
taxes are out of this world.. $72 in product. and $41 in tax. total was $ 113
crazy and that was with a discount.
( $ 1.60 ) as a 1st TIME CUSTOMER. I was not impressed at all with customer service.... STAFF Didnt try to explain anything....
I was buying for my son who is ADHD, ODD AND BIPOLAR.