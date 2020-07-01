d........r
Heard of VidaCann through watching the 710 Morning Show with Nurse Colleen and Pete, was ecstatic when a new location opened down the road. Easy to navigate and noticeable from the busy streets, received a warm welcome upon entering (no wait 5:15 PM on a Friday!) Kiara was friendly and informative while discussing the products offered. I chose a Glueball pre roll, and Duct Tape RSO and concentrate for their GG4 origins - I’m very excited to have another affordable RSO alternative. Delivery wasn’t available here yet, but the Semoran location will deliver an hour away (first delivery free, $75 minimum for free afterwards). Appreciate the automatic entry into the rewards program and the swag was a nice touch. Will visit again. IG: @dazed_vaper