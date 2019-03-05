Where does wellness begin? If you ask us, it starts with you. Predicated on a foundation of cultivation and community, we offer our patients all-natural medical cannabis products that aim to sustain a healthy, wholesome community culture.

From soil to store, we strive with your wellness in mind.

So, who are we? We’re one of the largest, most innovative medical-cannabis providers in Florida. We aim to promote wellness in our communities with high-quality cannabis products and created through our rigorous organic cultivation process.

The process begins small, with a seed. Then, cultivated in our 70,000 square-foot growing facility based in St. Johns, Florida. We combine a mixture of innovative greenhouse technologies, like pinpoint humidity and blackout controls, to produce a premiere, quality cannabis product. From there, our products undergo rigorous testing in FDA-certified laboratories that ensure excellence, and purity.

In the end, our premiere products wind up in your hands. With our expanding facilities and excellent service, we’re bringing wellness to your local community. We’re exclusively partnered with Stanley Brothers – creators, proprietors of Charlotte’s Web – and Tikun Olam, a global pioneer in cannabis therapy and research. We’ve also teamed up with the Realm of Caring Foundation, a nonprofit cannabis education organization, to provide our patients with personalized support and collaborative cannabis research.