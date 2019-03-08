Follow
Deals
*Happy Hour Weekends*
Valid 8/3/2019
Receive 20% off your total purchase from 12 p.m. to Close
*taxes apply *cannot be combined with other discounts.
All Products
Lemon Drop
from Empire Wellness
0%
THC
13.56%
CBD
Lemon Drop
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Narnia
from Empire Extracts
0.24%
THC
13.8%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Wine Crumble
from Extract Labs
0.15%
THC
94.68%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Green Crack
from Extract Labs
0.09%
THC
86.69%
CBD
Green Crack CBD
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Tangie
from Extract Labs
0.12%
THC
80.51%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
ACDC Crumble
from Extract Labs
0.15%
THC
92.83%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Gelato Crumble
from Extract Labs
0.13%
THC
88.65%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Blue Dream Crumble
from Extract Labs
0.11%
THC
82.3%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Cherry Wine Shatter
from Extract Labs
0%
THC
100%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
ACDC
from Extract Labs
0%
THC
100%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Pet CBD Oil
from USA HEMP
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$42each
In-store only
USA HEMP CBD Tincture
from USA HEMP
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Blueberry Infused CBD Tincture
from USA HEMP
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Strawberry Infused CBD Tincture
from USA HEMP
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Blueberry Infused CBD Tincture
from USA HEMP
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Strawberry Infused CBD Tincture
from USA HEMP
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$110each
In-store only
Pure Flavor CBD Tincture
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
CBD Infused Sparkling Beverage-Cranberry Blood Orange
from Ablis
___
THC
25mg
CBD
$7each
In-store only
CBD Infused Sparkling Beverage-Lemon Ginger
from Ablis
___
THC
25mg
CBD
$7each
In-store only
CBD Protein Bar-Peanut Butter
from JUST CBD
___
THC
25mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
CBD Protein Bar-Caramel Almond
from JUST CBD
___
THC
25mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
CBD Chocolate Bar
from Chronic Candy
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
CBD Dog Treats-Peanut Butter
from Heavenly CANDY
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
CBD Dog Treats-Original Beef
from Heavenly CANDY
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
CBD Dog Treats-Chicken & Apples
from Heavenly CANDY
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
CBD Dog Treats-Homestlye
from Heavenly CANDY
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
CBD Cat Treats-Salmon
from Heavenly CANDY
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
CBD Protein Bar-Smores
from JustCBD
___
THC
25mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
CBD Cozy O's-Wild Cherry
from 50 Shades of Green
___
THC
100mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
CBD Peach Rings
from 50 Shades of Green
___
THC
100mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
CBD Sour Octopods
from Heavenly CANDY
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
CBD Gummy Worms
from Heavenly CANDY
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
CBD Gum
from Heavenly CANDY
___
THC
240mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
CBD Mints-Wintergreen Mint
from Heavenly CANDY
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Peanut Butter Dog Treats
from Natures Healer
___
THC
100mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Lemon Haze Lollipop
from Chronic Candy
___
THC
10mg
CBD
$2each
In-store only
Peach Rings
from 50 Shades of Green
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Bacon Dog Treats
from Natures Healer
___
THC
100mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Blue Dream Lollipop
from Chronic Candy
___
THC
10mg
CBD
$2each
In-store only
Cozy o Green Apple 250
from 50 Shades of Green
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$17each
In-store only
